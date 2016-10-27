FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q3 earnings per share $0.63
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q3 earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 sales were $12.5 billion, up 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $11.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agricultural sciences reported third quarter sales of $1.2 billion, up 6 percent

* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported third quarter sales of $2.4 billion, down from $3.1 billion

* Performance Plastics reported third quarter sales of $4.70 billion, up from $4.67 billion

* Says "see steady growth in North America and Europe continuing"

* "expect continued robust growth fundamentals in our core markets of packaging, automotive and construction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.