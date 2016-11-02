BRIEF-AIG reports Q3 earnings per share $0.42

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AIG :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 after-tax operating earnings per share $1.00

* Book value per common share, excluding AOCI and DTA, at quarter end was $61.41 versus $61.03 at end of Q2

* Q3 commercial insurance net premiums earned $4.50 billion versus $5.04 billion

* Q3 commercial insurance combined ratio 105.3 percent versus 102.3 percent

* Q3 return on equity was 2.1 percent, up 300 bps from the prior-year quarter

* Q3 net income included after-tax net realized capital losses of $0.48/share, on higher forex losses due to British pound weakening after Brexit

* Board of directors authorizes repurchase of $3.0 billion of additional shares of AIG common stock

* Board declared a cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.32 per share, payable on December 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: