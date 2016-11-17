BRIEF-Wal-Mart reports Q3 earnings per share $0.98

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Currency negatively impacted EPS by about $0.03 in Q3

* Q3 constant currency revenue $120.3 billion, up 2.5 percent

* Q3 e-commerce sales increased 20.6 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q3 net sales $117.18 billion versus $116.6 billion

* Q3 total revenues $118.18 billion versus $117.41 billion

* Sees full-year GAAP EPS $4.34 to $4.49 (previously $4.29 to $4.49)

* Sees adjusted full-year EPS $4.20 to $4.35 (previously $4.15 to $4.35)

* Sees Q4 Walmart U.S. comparable sales up 1 percent to 1.5 percent

* Sees Q4 Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel up 1 percent to 1.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $118.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $118.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S