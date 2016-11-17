FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wal-Mart reports Q3 earnings per share $0.98
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wal-Mart reports Q3 earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Currency negatively impacted EPS by about $0.03 in Q3

* Q3 constant currency revenue $120.3 billion, up 2.5 percent

* Q3 e-commerce sales increased 20.6 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q3 net sales $117.18 billion versus $116.6 billion

* Q3 total revenues $118.18 billion versus $117.41 billion

* Sees full-year GAAP EPS $4.34 to $4.49 (previously $4.29 to $4.49)

* Sees adjusted full-year EPS $4.20 to $4.35 (previously $4.15 to $4.35)

* Sees Q4 Walmart U.S. comparable sales up 1 percent to 1.5 percent

* Sees Q4 Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel up 1 percent to 1.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $118.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: bit.ly/2fYR5eD Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.