9 months ago
BRIEF-FanDuel and DraftKings agree to strategic merger of equals
#Casinos & Gaming
November 18, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-FanDuel and DraftKings agree to strategic merger of equals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - DraftKings:

* FanDuel and DraftKings agree to strategic merger of equals

* Says financial terms were not disclosed

* Says at closing, company's CEO Jason Robins will become ceo of newly combined company, FanDuel CEO Nigel Eccles will become chairman of board

* Says in addition to chairman & CEO, board to be composed of three directors from company, three directors from FanDuel, one independent director

* Says newly combined company will be co-headquartered in New York and Boston Source text for Eikon:

