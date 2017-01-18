FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical & Ovid Therapeutics announces clinical development,commercialization collaboration for TAK-935

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics announce innovative clinical development, commercialization collaboration for TAK-935 in rare pediatric epilepsies

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says received equity in Ovid and may be eligible to receive certain milestone payments based on the advancement of TAK-935

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Takeda will lead commercialization in Japan, and has the option to lead in asia and other selected geographies

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Cos to share in development and commercialization costs on 50/50 basis; if successful, will share in profits on 50/50 basis

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says if mutually agreed, additional orphan central nervous system indications may also be pursued

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Ovid will lead clinical development activities and commercialization of TAK-935 in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel

* Takeda pharmaceutical says additional financial details were not disclosed

* Takeda pharmaceutical says companies expect to initiate a phase 1B/2A study in 2017 in patients with rare epileptic encephalopathies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

