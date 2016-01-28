FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alibaba qtrly revenue up 32 pct from last year
January 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alibaba qtrly revenue up 32 pct from last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Qtrly revenue RMB34,543 million (US$5,333 million), up 32 percent year-over-year

* Qtrly china retail marketplace revenue RMB28,714 million (US$4,433 million), an increase of 35% year-over-year

* Qtrly mobile revenue RMB18,746 million (US$2,894 million), an increase of 192% year-over-year

* GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces RMB964 billion (US$149 billion), an increase of 23% year-over-year

* Qtrly earnings per share/ADS $0.76; qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.99 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
