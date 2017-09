March 21 (Reuters) -

* Amgen And Ucb Announce Positive Top Line results from Phase 3 study evaluating Romosozumab in men with Osteoporosis

* Amgen says bridge study met primary and all secondary endpoints

* Amgen says UCB and Amgen plan to discuss phase 3 bridge study results with global regulators

* Further analysis of phase 3 bridge study data ongoing and to be submitted to future medical conference and for publication Source text for Eikon: