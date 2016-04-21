FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GIC says Lim Chow Kiat will be appointed deputy group president
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GIC says Lim Chow Kiat will be appointed deputy group president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - GIC

* Lim Chow Kiat will be appointed deputy group president, while concurrently group chief investment officer

* Jeffrey Jaensubhakij will be appointed deputy group chief investment officer, while concurrently president, public markets

* Lim Kee Chong remains as deputy group chief investment officer and concurrently director, integrated strategies group

* Tay Lim Hock remains as president of private equity & infrastructure

* Goh Kok Huat remains as president of real estate and concurrently chief operating officer

* Changes will take effect from 1 June 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.