BRIEF-AIG reports Q4 after-tax operating loss of $1.10 per share

Feb 11 (Reuters) - AIG

* Q4 after-tax operating loss $1.10 per share; Q4 net loss of $1.50 per diluted share on a reported basis

* Board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $5.0 billion of AIG common shares

* Increased quarterly dividend by 14 percent to $0.32 per share

* Recorded pre-tax non-operating restructuring costs of $222 million in the fourth quarter

* Q4 property casualty net premiums written $4.60 billion versus $4.69 billion last year

* Q4 property casualty combined ratio 161.5 percent versus 103.4 percent last year

* Book value per common share at year-end $75.10 versus $77.69 last year

* Book value per common share excluding AOCI and DTA at year-end $58.94 versus $58.23 last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: