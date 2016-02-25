FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 11:40 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Gap reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share of $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57; Qtrly earnings per share $0.53

* Expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.25 for fiscal year 2016

* Expects total inventory to be down in low single digits at end of Q1

* For FY 2016, expects capital spending to be about $650 million

* To maintain an annual dividend at the current level of $0.92 per share in fiscal year 2016

* Q4 comparable sales were down 7 percent

* At end of Q4, inventory dollars per store were about flat

* In FY 2016, expects operating margin to be about 9.5 percent

* Board approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

