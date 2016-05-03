BRIEF-GrubHub Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

May 3 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20; Q1 revenue $112.2 million, a 27% year-over-year increase

* Entered into an agreement to acquire LAbite

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $29 - $31 million; sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $122 - $130 million

* On April 29, entered into a revolving credit facility; credit facility will be available to the company until April 28, 2021

* Qtrly active diners were 6.97 million, a 24% year-over-year increase

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $456.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $109 - $111 million; sees 2016 revenue $450 - $465 million

* Credit facility provides for a commitment of $185 million and ability to increase line under certain conditions up to $215 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $111.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: