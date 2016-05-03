FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GrubHub Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GrubHub Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20; Q1 revenue $112.2 million, a 27% year-over-year increase

* Entered into an agreement to acquire LAbite

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $29 - $31 million; sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $122 - $130 million

* On April 29, entered into a revolving credit facility; credit facility will be available to the company until April 28, 2021

* Qtrly active diners were 6.97 million, a 24% year-over-year increase

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $456.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $109 - $111 million; sees 2016 revenue $450 - $465 million

* Credit facility provides for a commitment of $185 million and ability to increase line under certain conditions up to $215 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $111.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.