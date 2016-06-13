FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program
June 13, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program

* Mesoblast says regains worldwide rights to cardiovascular field for its cell therapy platform; no financial consideration to teva pharmaceuticals

* Aims to complete phase 3 heart failure trial within eighteen months

* To meet program's remaining funding requirements, has been offered an equity finance facility

* U.S. FDA approved use of second navigational catheter system in phase 3 program for advanced heart failure

* Independent committee recommends continuation of heart failure trial without modification after data review of first 175 patients

* Second trial of mpc-150-im almost 60% recruited; results are expected in second half of 2017

* Has unencumbered rights to partner with a cardiovascular co with commitment to heart failure product commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

