BRIEF-Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program

* Mesoblast says regains worldwide rights to cardiovascular field for its cell therapy platform; no financial consideration to teva pharmaceuticals

* Aims to complete phase 3 heart failure trial within eighteen months

* To meet program's remaining funding requirements, has been offered an equity finance facility

* U.S. FDA approved use of second navigational catheter system in phase 3 program for advanced heart failure

* Independent committee recommends continuation of heart failure trial without modification after data review of first 175 patients

* Second trial of mpc-150-im almost 60% recruited; results are expected in second half of 2017

* Has unencumbered rights to partner with a cardiovascular co with commitment to heart failure product commercialization