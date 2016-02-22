FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amgen and UCB announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of Romosozumab in postmenopausal women with Osteoporosis
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amgen and UCB announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of Romosozumab in postmenopausal women with Osteoporosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Frame study met all primary endpoints by reducing the incidence of new vertebral fracture through 12 and 24 months

* Ucb and amgen plan to discuss results of frame study with global regulators in anticipation of a potential filing in 2016

* Amgen and ucb announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of romosozumab in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

* Secondary endpoint of reducing the incidence of non-vertebral fractures through months 12 and 24 was not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.