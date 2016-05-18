FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 Non-Gaap shr $0.46
May 18, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 Non-Gaap shr $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Take Two Interactive Software

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Says Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.48; Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.46

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc - Q4 Gaap Net Revenue $377.2 Million Versus $300.1 Million; Q4 Non-Gaap Net Revenue $342.5 Million Versus $427.7 Million Last Year

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Sees Q1 Non-Gaap Net Revenue $225 Million To $260 Million; Sees Fy Non-Gaap Net Revenue $1.5 Billion To $1.6 Billion

* Take Two Interactive Software Inc Sees Q1 Non-Gaap Loss Per Share $0.40 To $0.30; Sees Fy Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.00 To $1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

