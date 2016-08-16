BRIEF-Ford targets fully autonomous vehicle for ride sharing in 2021

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Intend to have high-volume, fully autonomous SAE level 4-capable vehicle in commercial operation in 2021 in ride-hailing or ride-sharing service

* Ford Motor Co says investing in or collaborating with four startups on autonomous vehicle development

* Ford says also doubling Silicon Valley team and more than doubling Palo Alto campus

* Ford says will triple autonomous vehicle test fleet this year, with plans to triple it again next year

* Ford says acquired Israel-based company SAIPS; has invested in civil maps to further develop high-resolution 3D mapping capabilities

* Ford says has an exclusive licensing agreement with Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC Source - ford.to/2bvEgY9