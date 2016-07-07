FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pepsico Inc Q2 core shr $1.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.38; q2 core earnings per share $1.35; q2 net revenue $15.4 billion, down 3.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $15.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Raising Full Year core constant currency eps growth objective

* Pepsico inc sees 2016 core earnings per share $4.71

* Pepsico inc sees about 4 percent organic revenue growth in 2016, excluding impact of 53rd week and other items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.73, revenue view $62.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pepsico inc says foreign exchange translation to negatively impact 2016 reported net revenue growth by 4 percent points

* Pepsico inc says 53rd week of 2016 to contribute approximately 1 percentage point to reported net revenue growth

* Pepsico inc says continues to expect 2016 productivity savings of about $1 billion, net capital spending of about $3 billion

* Pepsico inc says continues to expect to return a total of about $7 billion to shareholders in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

