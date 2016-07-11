FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks says to hike wages for Partners, Store Managers in October
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starbucks says to hike wages for Partners, Store Managers in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Starbucks

* Says This October, All Partners And Store Managers In U.S. Company Operated stores will receive an increase in base pay of 5 percent or greater

* Starbucks says will be adding future annual enhancement to its bean stock program to recognize contributions of tenured partners

* Changes will result in compensation increases between 5 percent and 15 percent for all u.s. Company operated store partners in good standing

* Starbucks says range of base pay increase for partners and store managers will be determined by geographic and market factors

* Will be doubling annual bean stock award for u.s. Company operated hourly store partners that reach 2 yrs of continuous service with company Source (bit.ly/29JkQPJ) Further company coverage:

