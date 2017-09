April 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Edwards Lifesciences says 2016 THVT sales guidance raised to $1.4 - $1.6 bln

* Edwards lifesciences says q1 transcatheter heart valve therapy sales of $367.8 million, up 37.0 percent