April 28 (Reuters) - Domino’s Pizza Inc

* Domino‘S Pizza Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.89; Q1 revenue $539.2 million versus. $502 million

* Domino‘S Pizza Inc Q1 domestic same store sales grew 6.4 percent; Q1 international division same store sales grew 7.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $545.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S