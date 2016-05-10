BRIEF-Electronic Arts qtrly adj shr $0.50

May 10 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* Gaap earnings per share $0.50; q4 gaap earnings per share $2.79; q4 non-gaap revenue $924 million versus. $896 million; q4 gaap revenue $1.31 billion versus. $1.19 billion

* Sees Q1 non-Gaap revenue of about $640 million

* Sees Q1 non-Gaap loss per share about $0.05

* Sees Fy 2017 Gaap Net Revenue Of About $4.75 Bln; Sees Fy 2017 Non-Gaap net revenue of about $4.90 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-Gaap earnings per share about $3.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $888.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $4.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $738.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S