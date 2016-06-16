FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Lumber Liquidators agreed not to resume sales of laminate wood flooring previously imported from China
June 16, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Lumber Liquidators agreed not to resume sales of laminate wood flooring previously imported from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. CPSC

* Lumber liquidators agreed to not resume sales of laminate wood flooring previously imported from china

* Lumber liquidators will continue its voluntary program to test for formaldehyde emissions in consumers’ homes

* Any future sale, disposal or transfer of the inventory can only take place with cpsc’s approval

* In homes where chinese-made laminate flooring is found to emit elevated levels of formaldehyde, lumber liquidators will provide any required remediation Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

