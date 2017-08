July 21 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $533.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* domino's pizza inc q2 revenue $547.3 million versus. $488.6 million last year; q2 earnings per share $0.98

* domino's pizza inc q2 domestic same store sales up 9.7 percent; q2 international division same store sales up 7.1 percent