BRIEF-Newell Brands Q2 reported shr $0.30

July 29 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Reiterated guidance for 2016 of 3 to 4 percent core sales growth and normalized earnings per share $2.75 to $2.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $3.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confident in plans to deliver savings associated with project renewal, $500 million cost synergies over next 4 years related to Jarden deal

* Q2 reported earnings per share $0.30; Q2 normalized earnings per share $0.78; Q2 net sales $3.86 billion versus. $1.56 billion last year

* Expects to exit product lines with annual sales of $250 million to $300 million over next two to three years

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.85, revenue view $13.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S