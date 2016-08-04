BRIEF-Take-Two interactive Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.21

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Take-two Interactive Software Inc

* Q1 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.46; Q1 Non-Gaap Loss Per Share $0.21

* Q1 Gaap Net Revenue $311.6 Million Versus. $275.3 Million; Q1 Non-Gaap Net Revenue, As Previously Defined, $272.6 Million Versus. $366.4 Million

* During Q1, Total Bookings Were $253.4 Million, As Compared To $353.8 Million Last Year

* Sees FY Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $2.00 To $2.25; Sees FY Earnings Per Share $1.98 To $2.29

* Sees Q2 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.32 To $0.44; Sees Q2 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.35 To $0.45; Sees Q2 Net Revenue $375 Million To $425 Million

* Sees FY Net Revenue $1.75 Billion To $1.85 Billion

* Sees Q2 Bookings $350 Million To $400 Million; Sees Fy Bookings $1.5 Billion To $1.6 Billion

* Q1 Earnings Per Share View $-0.29, Revenue View $259.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S