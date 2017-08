Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Corp:

* Tesla announces a 100 kilowatt hour battery version for Model S and Model X

* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says was "exponentially harder" to increase energy density

* Elon Musk predicts 10-20 pct of battery pack volume will be from new 100KWH version

* Tesla says new battery pack will break 300-mile range barrier