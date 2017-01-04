FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon.Com says sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 mln items on cyber monday in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amazon.Com says sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 mln items on cyber monday in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.Com - fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service delivered more than 2 billion items for marketplace sellers worldwide in 2016

* Amazon.Com - FBA items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 percent during holiday season in 2016

* Amazon.Com - active sellers worldwide using FBA service grew more than 70 percent in 2016; outside U.S.,FBA units shipped grew more than 80 percent in 2016

* Amazon.Com - sellers worldwide received orders for more than 28 million items on cyber monday in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.