FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma establishes strategic partnership with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize axicabtagene ciloleucel (kte-c19) in Japan

* Kite Pharma - Daiichi Sankyo will make an upfront payment to kite of $50 million

* Kite Pharma says will be eligible to receive future payments totaling up to $200 million for development and commercial milestones

* Kite Pharma says is also entitled to receive sales royalties in the low to mid double digit range

* Kite pharma - under terms, Daiichi Sankyo will be responsible for development and commercialization of axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.