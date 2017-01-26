FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 shr from cont ops $1.84
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 shr from cont ops $1.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co - q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.84; q4 net sales $6.2 billion versus. $6.3 billion last year

* Raytheon co - q4 bookings $7.6 billion versus. $7.9 billion last year; backlog at end of 2016 was $36.9 billion, increase of about 6 percent compared to end of 2015

* Raytheon co - sees 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations $7.20 to $7.35; sees 2017 net sales $24.8 billion to $25.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $6.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.50, revenue view $25.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raytheon co - impact of adopting new revenue recognition standard on 2015 and 2016 net sales and operating income was not material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.