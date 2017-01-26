BRIEF-Raytheon Q4 shr from cont ops $1.84

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Raytheon co - q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.84; q4 net sales $6.2 billion versus. $6.3 billion last year

* Raytheon co - q4 bookings $7.6 billion versus. $7.9 billion last year; backlog at end of 2016 was $36.9 billion, increase of about 6 percent compared to end of 2015

* Raytheon co - sees 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations $7.20 to $7.35; sees 2017 net sales $24.8 billion to $25.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $6.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.50, revenue view $25.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raytheon co - impact of adopting new revenue recognition standard on 2015 and 2016 net sales and operating income was not material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: