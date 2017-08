July 19 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* Board authorizes new $2 billion share buyback

* Q2 earnings per share $2.61, excluding special items

* Q2 passenger unit revenue (PRASM) down 6.6 percent year over year

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)