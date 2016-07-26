FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Analog Devices to buy Linear Technology
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Analog Devices to buy Linear Technology

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Analog Devices Inc

* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.71 to $0.72

* Transaction values Linear Technology at approximately $60.00 per share

* Linear Technology shareholders to also get 0.2321 of share of Analog Devices stock for each share of Linear Technology common stock they hold

* Expects to achieve $150 million of annualized run-rate cost synergies within 18 months post transaction close

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Analog Devices' non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow

* Post-Closing, Linear Technology shareholders will own approximately 16% of combined company on a fully-diluted basis

* Following deal, Linear Technology brand will continue to serve as brand for Analog Devices' power management offerings

* GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.77 to $0.78

* J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Credit Suisse are providing committed debt financing for transaction

* Says also intends to fund transaction with approximately $7.3 bln of new long term debt

* Qatalyst partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Linear Technology, and Jones Day is serving as its legal advisor.

* Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale And Dorr Llp are serving as its legal advisors

* Analog Devices and Linear Technology to combine creating the premier analog technology company

* Linear Technology shareholders will receive $46.00 per share in cash

* Analog Devices Inc says Analog Devices will acquire Linear Technology in a cash and stock transaction that values combined enterprise at approximately $30 billion

* Analog Devices Inc says Analog Devices intends to fund transaction with approximately 58 million new shares of analog devices common stock

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Following transaction close, Roche, president and CEO of Analog Devices will continue to serve as president and CEO of combined co

* Narrowed and raised its financial guidance for its Q3 of fiscal year 2016; Q3 revenue to be approximately $865 million

* Credit Suisse is acting as exclusive financial advisor to analog devices

* David Zinsner, SVP and CFO of Analog Devices, will continue to serve as SVP and CFO of combined company

* Combined company will use name Analog Devices, Inc. and continue to trade on NASDAQ under symbol ADI

* New long-term debt to fund deal is supported by underwritten bridge loan commitment, expected to consist of term loans and bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
