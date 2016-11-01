FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.13
November 1, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc :

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.13; Q2 GAAP net revenue $898 million versus $815 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal year 2017 net revenue is expected to be approximately $4.78 billion

* Fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $2.69

* Fiscal year 2017 operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion

* Q3 net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.13 billion

* Q3 loss per share is expected to be approximately $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

