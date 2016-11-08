BRIEF-CVS reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.64

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp :

* CVS Health reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $44.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $45.29 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.16 to $5.33

* Lowers and narrows 2016 guidance

* raised outlook for full year cash flow from operations to $9.1 billion-$9.3 billion; sees FY free cash flow $6.8 billion-$7.0 billion

* In Q4 of 2016, expects to deliver GAAP diluted eps of $1.52 to $1.58 and adjusted eps of $1.64 to $1.70

* sees full year GAAP diluted eps lowered and narrowed to $4.84 to $4.90 from $4.92 to $5.00

* sees full year adjusted eps lowered and narrowed to $5.77 to $5.83 from $5.81 to $5.89

* Board of directors approved a new share repurchase program for up to $15 billion of company's outstanding common stock

* Qtrly same store sales increased 2.3% versus Q3 of 2015

* Included in preliminary 2017 outlook is impact from projected loss of more than 40 million retail prescriptions related to marketplace changes

* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 3.4%

* Recent pharmacy network changes in marketplace expected to cause some retail prescriptions to migrate out of cvs pharmacies this quarter

* Qtrly front store same store sales decreased 1.0%

* "We are currently experiencing slowing prescription growth in overall market as well as a soft seasonal business"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.85; FY2017 earnings per share view $6.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "While we expect a healthy increase in pbm operating profit growth in 2017, we expect a decrease in retail operating profit growth"

* Pharmacy network changes, slowing prescription growth in market leading us to reduce mid-point of our guidance for this year by 5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: