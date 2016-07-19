FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics to collaborate with Celgene to develop immuno-oncology therapies
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics to collaborate with Celgene to develop immuno-oncology therapies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped words in second and third bullets)

July 19 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics:

* Jounce Therapeutics says to receive upfront payment of $225 million and $36 million equity investment, up to $2.3 billion in future milestone payments

* Jounce Therapeutics announces global strategic collaboration with Celgene to develop, commercialize immuno-oncology treatments for cancer patients

* Jounce Therapeutics says Celgene to get options to jointly develop JTX-2011, additional immunotherapies targeting B cells, T regulatory cells

* Celgene has option to opt-in at defined stages of development across programs; after opt-in, cos to share u.s. Profits, losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.