Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gemalto NV:

* Gemalto NV says H1 adjusted profit from operations EUR 172 million versus EUR 160 million; H1 adjusted revenue EUR 1.50 billion, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates

* Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue EUR 804 million versus EUR 813 million

* Gemalto NV says confirming 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: