a year ago
BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test
September 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics:

* Quest Diagnostics launches zika antibody test service, based on CDC MAC-ELISA antibody test

* Says also introducing molecular zika testing for serum and paired urine

* With new zika antibody test, company now provides access to zika virus antibody, molecular lab test services in U.S. And Puerto Rico

* Says healthcare providers outside the United States may also refer specimens for zika testing to company - spokeswoman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

