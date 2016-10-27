FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Raytheon Q3 shr continuing operations $1.79
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Raytheon Q3 shr continuing operations $1.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Raytheon says q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.79; q3 net sales $6.03 billion, up 4.3 percent

* Raytheon says increased guidance for fy 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations to $7.28 - $7.38 from $7.13 - $7.33

* Raytheon sees fy 2016 net sales $24.2 billion - $24.5 billion

* Raytheon says q3 bookings of $6.9 billion versus $5.3 billion last year

* Raytheon says backlog at q3-end was $35.8 billion , up about $2.2 billion; funded backlog at q3-end was $25.7 billion, up about $1.3 billion

* Raytheon says q3 earnings per share from continuing operations included favorable fas/cas adjustment of $0.23 versus adjustment of $0.09 last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $6.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.41, revenue view $24.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
