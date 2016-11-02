FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Zynga Inc posts Q3 loss per share of $0.05
November 2, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zynga Inc posts Q3 loss per share of $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.05; Q3 revenue $182.4 million, down 7 percent year-over-year and flat sequentially

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $187.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 bookings of $196.7 million, up 12 percent year-over-year and up 13 percent sequentially

* Says Q3 average daily active users were 18 million versus 19 million a year ago

* Sees Q4 revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million; sees Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $202.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 bookings in the range of $185 million to $195 million

* Says authorized share buyback program for up to $200 million of outstanding class A common stock

* Says new share buyback program remains in effect through end of Oct. 2018, will be funded from existing cash on hand or other sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

