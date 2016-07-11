FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Finance Ministry says India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on July 15
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
July 11, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Finance Ministry says India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on July 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Finance Ministry:

* India To Sell 150 Bln Rupees Of Bonds On July 15 - Finance Ministry

* India To Sell 80 Bln Rupees Of 7.61 Pct 2030 Bonds - Finance Ministry

* India To Sell 20 Bln Rupees Of 8.17 Pct 2044 Bonds - Finance Ministry

* India To Sell 30 Bln Rupees Of 7.35 Pct 2024 Bonds - Finance Ministry

* India To Sell 20 Bln Rupees Of 7.50 Pct 2034 Bonds - Finance Ministry

* India To Sell Bonds Via Multiple Price Method - Finance Ministry

Source text - bit.ly/29uW6rO (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
