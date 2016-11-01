FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 1:40 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-General Motors says total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* Total U.S. sales in October were 258,626 vehicles, down less than 2 percent from last year

* Sold 208,290 vehicles in October to individual or "retail" customers in U.S., up 3 percent from last year

* Estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in October was approximately 18.0 million units

* Says Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Oct sales down 3.6 percent from year ago

* Says on a calendar year-to-date basis, GM estimates the light-vehicle SAAR was 17.4 million units Source (bit.ly/2f9dfMe) Further company coverage:

