BRIEF-Match Group Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Match Group Inc

* Match Group Inc - Q3 earnings per share $0.21; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23; Q3 total revenue grew 18% to $316.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $318.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Match Group Inc - Tinder'S subscriber growth continued, ending Q3 with over 1.5 million pmc

* Match Group Inc - total dating ARPPU was $0.54 for third quarter of 2016, compared to $0.59 in year ago quarter