BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets $55 mln export order from Elio Motors

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. :

* SSWL bags USD 55 million exports business from USA

* Total project volume would be approx 3 million wheels spread over 5 years generating cumulative revenue of about US$ 55 million

* Order to include development of 2 ground wheels

* To increase presence in north America by launching commercial vehicle steel wheels, passenger car alloy wheels from upcoming green field plants in IndiaSource text: (bit.ly/2b7iNEQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)