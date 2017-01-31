BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports Q3 total net revenue of $1.15 bln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc

* Electronic arts inc says Q3 change in deferred net revenue was $921 million

* Electronic arts inc sees fY 2017 net revenue about $4.8 billion; sees fY 2017 earnings per share about $2.91; sees fy 2017 operating cash flow about $1.35 billion

* Electronic arts inc - Q3 loss per share $0.00; q3 total net revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.07 billion

* Electronic arts inc - generated over $1 billion in operating cash flow in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: