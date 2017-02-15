FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-PepsiCo reports Q4 core eps of $1.20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PepsiCo reports Q4 core eps of $1.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc :

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.97; Q4 core earnings per share $1.20; Q4 revenue $19.52 billion, up 5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $19.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 core eps $5.09

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent

* Sees 2017 net capital spending of about $3 billion

* Expects in 2017, about $10 billion in cash flow from operating activities , about $7 billion in free cash flow (excluding certain items)

* Says anticipates share repurchases of approximately $2 billion in 2017

* Says 7 percent increase in annualized dividend to $3.22/share from $3.01/share, effective with dividend expected to be paid in June

* Says forex translation is expected to negatively impact reported net revenue growth by about 3 percent points in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.