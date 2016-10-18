BRIEF-Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM partnership
* Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM to deliver HbbTV 2.0 for Italy Source text: http://bit.ly/2eAnFrj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 18 PNB Housing Finance Limited:
* India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd IPO opens on Oct 25, closes on Oct 27 - filing Source text: bit.ly/2dXBqgF (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017
Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.