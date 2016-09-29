BRIEF-Pepsico posts Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $1.37

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc :

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.37; Q3 core earnings per share $1.40; Q3 net revenue $16.03 billion, down 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $15.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 core constant currency EPS growth, excluding Venezuela deconsolidation, to be 10 percent

* Sees approximately 4 percent organic revenue growth in 2016, excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 core earnings per share of $4.78

* Sees negative impact of foreign currency translation on 2016 core EPS at 3 percent

* Sees net capital spending of approximately $3 billion in 2016