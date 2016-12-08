FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 bln to $3.4 bln
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 bln to $3.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp :

* Sees 2017 global sales of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion; sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.45

* Q4 sales are trending towards lower end of guidance

* Sees 2017 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales of $1.7 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q4 Surgical Heart Valve Therapy sales trending below oct guidance; Q4 critical care sales are trending consistent with guidance

* Sees Q4 2016 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy sales in the range of $415 million to $430 million

* Sees 2017 surgical heart valve therapy sales of $750 million to $790 million

* In 2017, continues to anticipate european regulatory approval for Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra System, Edwards Centera Valve System

* Sees 2017 critical care sales of $560 million to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.