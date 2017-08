Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover Ltd:

* Jaguar Land Rover says Jaguar Land Rover global October sales 46,325 vehicles, up 12 percent year on year

* Jaguar Land Rover says sold 480,349 vehicles in the first ten months of 2016, up 23 percent Source text: bit.ly/2f8zjbO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)