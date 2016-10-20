FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tesla Motors says all Tesla cars to have full self-driving hardware
October 20, 2016 / 12:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla Motors says all Tesla cars to have full self-driving hardware

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc :

* Tesla motors inc - all Tesla vehicles being produced now have full self-driving hardware

* Tesla Motors-all vehicles produced to have hardware needed for full self-driving capability at safety level substantially greater than that of human driver

* Tesla Motors - models and model X vehicles with new hardware are already in production

* Tesla Motors Inc- before activating features enabled by new hardware, will further calibrate the system using millions of miles of real-world driving

* Tesla-while calibration is occurring,Teslas with new hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently available on teslas with first-generation autopilot hardware Source text - bit.ly/2elAy8W Further company coverage:

