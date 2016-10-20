Oct 19 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Tesla motors inc - all Tesla vehicles being produced now
have full self-driving hardware
* Tesla Motors-all vehicles produced to have hardware needed
for full self-driving capability at safety level substantially
greater than that of human driver
* Tesla Motors - models and model X vehicles with new
hardware are already in production
* Tesla Motors Inc- before activating features enabled by
new hardware, will further calibrate the system using millions
of miles of real-world driving
* Tesla-while calibration is occurring,Teslas with new
hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently
available on teslas with first-generation autopilot hardware

