BRIEF-United Continental Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $3.11, excluding special items

Oct 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $3.11, excluding special items; Q3 revenue fell 3.8 percent to $9.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $9.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Q3 net income of $965 million; Q3 adjusted net income fell 41 percent to $997 million

* Q3 passenger unit revenue fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier

* Sees Q4 pre-tax profit margin to be between 5 percent and 7 percent, excluding special items

* sees Q4 passenger unit revenue to fall between 4 percent and 6 percent from a year earlier

* sees Q4 flight capacity will rise between 1 percent and 2 percent from a year ago

* Sees Q4 unit costs excluding fuel, other charges will rise 4.75 percent-5.75 percent, largely due to labor deals

* Narrows forecast for 2016 capacity growth to between 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, versus prior plans to grow up to 1.5 percent

* Says it expects to pay on average between $1.63 and $1.68 per gallon of fuel in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: